Pinnacle Towers, backed by private equity giant KKR, has grown to become the Philippines' biggest independent telecom tower operator.
Telecoms boss Greg Mazur hangs up on Salomon Smith Barney to become Indiana Jones for a year.
CFO Delfin C Gonzalez Jr talks about the company''s challenges managing growth, maintaining capital markets access and the possibility of a convertible bond.
S&P has cut Telstra''s credit rating another two notches - potentially costly for a company with A$12 billion debt.
Market leader China Telecom is negotiating to acquire seven mobile telephone networks from its parent, as domestic competition heats up and foreign operators prepare to enter after China''s WTO debut.