Asia Pacific's largest institutional investors favour strategic third-party partnerships for emerging technology exposure, balancing demographic pressures with traditional risk management approaches.
The growth of pension assets in some key Asian markets is surpassing that of global peers, accelerated by a pivot towards alternative investments and bolstered by reforms, a study showed.
Regional investors were more bullish than their global counterparts in October, although they remain overall cautious, according to the State Street Investor Confidence index.