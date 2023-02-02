The implications of Japan’s aging, declining population are misunderstood, catalysing a promising economic outlook that has one veteran investor and author wishing he was 23 again.
Tag : stocks
Asset managers assess the impact of elections in the UK and France on markets and investment opportunities from institutional investors in Asia.
The Japanese state pension fund beats the market with record gains, as its active management push on equities picks up steam.
While some see potential in increased exposure to Japanese equities, others are more bearish and instead targeting opportunities in private markets.
The world’s largest pension fund is increasing its use of active managers and publishing reports on their efforts, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Indian stocks have been bouncing between losses and gains since the unexpected outcome of India's crucial parliamentary elections. As the government moves to a new era of coalition politics, we asked experts about what investors can expect in the months ahead.
The end of the year has an ability to stir up equity markets in a positive way. AsianInvestor asks asset managers what sectors and themes are likely to see action in the festive season.
Tech stocks have captured investor imagination with the enormous focus on artificial intelligence recently. AsianInvestor asks fund managers whether the hype will continue, and what to expect next.
Japanese stocks have hit their highest level in decades. AsianInvestor asks industry experts how much longer the optimism can hold.
The Danish fund has overallocated to the subcontinent and launched a mandate dedicated to its equity market last year.
The Danish pension fund values its exposure to Japan, but must balance a mismatch between its strategy and the country’s overall corporate culture, its head of equities tells AsianInvestor.
The Danish pension fund still expects high stock returns over time in China, particularly from private companies, its head of equities says.