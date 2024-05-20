Managing Partner Rishabh Mariwala discusses the kind of start-ups the family office invests in as well as what he likes - and doesn't like - in a founder set-up.
One of India's best known family office executives, Rishabh Mariwala of Sharrp Ventures - the Mariwala Family Office, talks about how the fear of missing out can lead to investment mistakes and his venture capital philosophy.
Wealthy Indian families are moving away from traditional and physical assets to more financial investments such as public equities, said the founder of Sharrp Ventures - the Mariwala Family Office.