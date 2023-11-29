Family offices in Hong Kong and Singapore invest for positive impact not only on the environment and society but also to future-proof family businesses.
Tag : rs group
As impact investing gains traction in Asia, family offices in Hong Kong and Singapore are moving beyond the basics to refine their approaches and maximise positive change.
Assets beyond private equity and venture capital have come on the impact investing radar for family offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.
As the climate emergency escalates, this relatively new ground of nature-based solutions is rapidly attracting the interest of family offices and institutional investors.