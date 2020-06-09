Dutch pension fund manager PGGM plans to allocate 30-35% of its global portfolio to residential assets. Australia's burgeoning build-to-rent (BTR) sector is set to receive a huge chunk of this allocation.
Tag : residential
Fund managers and asset owners across Asia are open to investing into retail, opportunistic and distressed assets as they seek to offset generally declining property yields.
Despite Covid’s impact reverberating through the local economy, multi-family properties in Japan have seen growing interest, but competition is driving down entry yields.
But other investors have been busy striking deals in Japan's residential sector, which is seen as likely to hold up better than other Asian real estate markets amid the pandemic.