Australia's consolidation-focused superannuation model offers a blueprint for overhauling UK's fragmented pensions.
China’s nascent private pension market is expected to reach $970 billion by 2030. For foreign firms to gain a foothold in the fast-growing retirement saving pool, local expertise and digitalisation are indispensable.
Taiwan’s Public Service Pension Fund will be overhauled with new members to be enrolled in a defined-contribution scheme rather than the current defined-benefit. Other restructuring measures have also been adopted.