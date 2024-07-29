The firm, which manages assets for a group of wealthy European families, is considering how it might increase its exposure to China amid big capital outflows.
Be wary about investing in private equity or venture capital funds if you’re not a big and frequent allocator, says Roxanne Davies, CEO of the Singapore-based firm.
The head of the Singapore investment manager for Italy’s Spinola clan reveals how it is working with external partners and what concerns her about the alternative credit market.