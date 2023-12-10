For Japanese pension funds, the lack of relevant products in India’s stock market and growing economy poses a challenge, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Tag : noritz
The Japanese corporate pension fund is preparing for a drop in the global economy that its CIO believes will spur opportunities in both public and private markets.
The corporate pension fund has low exposure to Japan’s booming stock market, but the portfolio benefited from currency gains abroad, its CIO says.
Corporate pension fund managers often lack formal investment skills and experience with asset management, says a CIO whose professional profile is a rare case in Japan.
The Japanese corporate pension fund is wary about how the standards influence investments, its CIO tells AsianInvstor.
The corporate pension fund is wary of following its peers strategies in the asset class as allocations among Japanese pensions have evolved.
With its relatively small size, the corporate pension fund works hard to draw attention among external managers for its investment needs, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
The corporate pension fund is preparing its portfolio for a worse scenario than expected by most and is focused on creating alpha.