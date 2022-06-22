The Hong Kong life insurer is set to further leverage the resources of local conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Group to expand its footprint across China and beyond.
The family office industry in Hong Kong expects the government's newly established dedicated institute, the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy, to nurture future gatekeepers as the region’s wealth transforms.
New World Development’s FTLife endorses the use of ETFs for swift exposure adjustment and risk management, particularly in the face of Hong Kong’s forthcoming risk-based capital regime.
Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises aims to ride a recovery in the hospitality and retail sector in 2023 and is also keeping an eye on quality private equity and Chinese equities exposure.
AXA Hong Kong's Richard Chan has joined FTLife in Hong Kong as chief investment and asset and liability management officer.
New World Development becomes the first Asian corporate to issue a USD-denominated dual-tranche social and green offering in the public bond markets.