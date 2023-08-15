NF Trinity is ensuring staff across its various teams gain expertise in artificial intelligence and big data analytics to bolster the family office's operations and returns.
NF Trinity’s chief operating officer identifies critical functions to keep in-house while outsourcing non-core activities.
NF Trinity looks for diversified global investments in the private market, while trying to avoid bias towards certain countries or sectors.
From the world's largest asset manager to the Nan Fung family office, Helen Zhu knows her biggest strength lies in always pushing herself out of the comfort zone.
Hong Kong-based NF Trinity is looking to expand its public and private investment capabilities, with new hires from several institutions including the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, PAG, and Goldman Sachs.
Two major Hong Kong single family offices, sensing growing demand from third-party wealth, are offering access to their global investment opportunities and capabilities.
Hong Kong-based NF Trinity is seeking stock opportunities in Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and China while weighing diversified exposure in the US beyond tech shares.