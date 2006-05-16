A surge of recent data centre deals is good news for institutional investors in APAC -- a region where the sector suffers from fragmentation and a shortage of supply.
Tag : milbank
The new vehicle, co-launched by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund to unlock $100 billion for data centre and AI-infrastructure deals, offers a new allocation opportunity for institutional investors.
Allocations into Korean offices have surged this year, even as investors continue to avoid the sector across APAC, a recent report noted.
Allocations to the sector’s riskier, less developed markets surge as opportunities become scarce and costly in the region’s core locations.
Seller discounts and overseas buyers are fueling a surge of investment in Korean real estate by a fifth this year, in stark contrast to shrinking allocations across the broader region.
Solar, wind, and other renewables are the main beneficiaries as Asian institutional investors shift from lagging property bets to green alternatives.
Investors have to widen their search beyond the region’s established markets to find suitable opportunities.
High demand and low supply are challenging large investors across the sector, and with financing costs relatively high, some are pulling out of deals altogether.
The asset management model that has helped funnel more than $16 billion into US real estate may not recover from the latest losses as institutions shift to infrastructure and energy-related investments.
Institutional investors hurt by current price falls may not return until 2029, according to one expert.
We talk to Mel Immergut, the global chairman of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP, about the firm's new Beijing office and the type of advice his clients investing in Asia are seeking.
Global law firm names new senior attorney in Tokyo.