Following the rollout of its digital public pension system, Hong Kong's regulator plans to study Australia's 'value for money' framework to monitor retirement scheme returns.
Even as Hong Kong and Chinese equities underperformed in 2023 and uncertainties persist in the year ahead, the city's public pension scheme members are advised to watch its default investment strategy funds instead, which outperformed last year.
Hong Kong’s retirement fund industry has discussed streamlining the administration for managers and members since 2014. The eMPF platform planned for 2025 is set to resolve a major “pain point”.
Investable Hong Kong and Chinese equities in the city’s $54 billion MPF mixed asset funds will more than triple to 1,060.