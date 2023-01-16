Japan is benefitting from the region’s recovering real estate allocations, attracting residential and logistics allocations from institutional investors. Can it last?
Tag : macquarie
John Livanas, CEO of State Super, discusses the superannuation fund's sale of its Queensland Airports Limited stake and explains why future infrastructure investments are improbable for its closed defined contributions fund.
As electric vehicles reach cost and convenience tipping points, Thailand and India are emerging as key players in the Southeast Asian EV market, according to a new report from Temasek and LeapFrog Investments.
Despite falling flows across the Asia Pacific region, institutional investor allocations to Australia's real estate market have increased by $1.16 billion in Q2 year-on-year, to $6 billion.
As renewable energy adoption accelerates, energy storage is emerging as a critical investment opportunity, with global asset owners showing growing interest.
Following the sector's record first-quarter flows, flows fell 39% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to the latest data.
Dutch pension fund manager PGGM plans to allocate 30-35% of its global portfolio to residential assets. Australia's burgeoning build-to-rent (BTR) sector is set to receive a huge chunk of this allocation.
Despite the second-worst quarter for the regional property market in a decade, institutional investors continue to seek out Japan, beating China as the most favoured location.
As we enter the second half of 2024, investors are closely monitoring the commodities market, scrutinising the potential impact of various geopolitical events and economic trends globally.
In the still male-dominated universe of alternative asset investing, we spotlight the experiences and journeys of some exceptional women who have ascended to leadership roles and are ushering in more inclusive workplaces.
Asian pension and sovereign funds are increasingly attracted to European infrastructure's stability and diversity, which offers regional exposure and investments aligned with decarbonisation and digitalisation trends.
Japan's state pension fund announced changes to its manager lineup for active foreign equities with 19 new mandates; Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Fund may see a double-digit rebound in 2023; and more.