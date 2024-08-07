The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is driving this shift through blended finance and performance-based models, crafting a new blueprint for scalable, sustainable solutions.
As a global non-profit, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste continues to strengthen funding for infrastructure, technology, and community initiatives, accelerating the transition to a circular economy.
British International Investment is intensifying its focus on high-impact investments in Asia, particularly in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.
With blended finance poised to gain a lot more traction in Asia, Temasek- and HSBC-backed Pentagreen Capital is betting big on the future of this innovative model, its CEO tells AsianInvestor.