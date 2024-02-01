Both institutional investors and family offices are planning big increases despite challenging conditions.
Tag : kpmg
New research points to growing allocations in 2025 as consultants highlight regional advantages over the US and Europe.
Risk and complexity are blocking allocations to the region, according to a recent Preqin report.
Japan is benefitting from the region’s recovering real estate allocations, attracting residential and logistics allocations from institutional investors. Can it last?
Many institutional investors are unfamiliar with the specific hazards of markets that are early in their development cycle, according to experts.
Buildings performing better on sustainability may not be more attractive to institutional investors without regulatory requirements or demonstrable financial benefits.
Solar, wind, and other renewables are the main beneficiaries as Asian institutional investors shift from lagging property bets to green alternatives.
Growing demand for the burgeoning asset class is being matched by a widening opportunity set in the region.
Concerns about private markets have spread to public markets such as equities, which have seen steep recent falls. Institutions and multi-family offices are turning cautious.
The world's largest asset owner sustainable investment platform hopes the move will better connect information about investee company revenues with real world outcomes.
A new global survey finds widespread disregard of asset owner priorities that is particularly pronounced in Asia Pacific.
As investors gear up to dump the sector this year, offices are likely to bear the brunt. If they sell, they will have to be prepared to drop prices, according to experts.