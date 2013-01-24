A senior executive at the Singaporean insurer has said the sector’s rapid growth is leading to less rigorous analysis among some managers.
Singapore's fourth-largest insurer, Income Insurance, has deployed millions of dollars in private credit recently. There are plans to commit more even as the company faces acquisition by German giant Allianz.
Willis Towers Watson's Asia investment research head is wary of using Chinese fund houses for obtaining mainland exposure, but some asset owners disagree.
The lure of illiquid investments is fading for some institutions in Asia, especially those – such as insurance firms – that moved later into such assets, say industry observers.
In this video clip, the firm’s regional investment director Jeffrey Tan talks about the importance of building internal capabilities and his approach to private equity.
In this video clip, regional investment director Jeffrey Tan reveals his thoughts on reputational and counterparty risk and the price of real hard assets.
In this video clip, regional investment director Jeffrey Tan discusses Ageas’ rising appetite for alternatives, including what it is looking for and what it is trying to achieve.
Different investors have different ideas of how to generate returns as global interest rates remain at record lows.
Jeffrey Tan, regional investment director at Ageas.
AsianInvestor speaks to the Belgian insurer's Asia investment director, Jeffrey Tan, about its alternatives allocation.