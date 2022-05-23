China's top leadership has, for the first time, stated the urgency to stabilise the struggling property sector, announcing a slew of monetary and fiscal measures to stimulate the economy. Long-term investors are weighing the implications.
The expansion will boost inflows to Hong Kong and mainland China stock markets, but the real game changer will be when mainland investors can invest in secondary-listed Chinese companies in Hong Kong.
The city’s asset management industry thinks the new policy of no more hotel quarantine but three days of limited public activity is not perfect, but very good. Even so, the bigger moment to celebrate is when mainland China reopens.
The Hong Kong-based asset management arm of the People's Insurance Company of China (PICC) is positive about selected local stocks in telecom, traditional energy, banking, consumer, and internet sectors.