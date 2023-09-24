Government-owned Hong Kong Investment Corporation backs an electric vehicle charging firm in its first overseas bet to drive Southeast Asia’s green transition.
In her first public speech, the chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Investment Corporation stressed that investors shouldn’t overlook opportunities in China with a broad-brush sector-exclusion approach.
The Hong Kong Investment Corporation is considering partnering with Guangdong province to co-invest in Greater Bay Area projects. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government plans to attract investments through a capital residency plan.
By partnering with other government bodies, Hong Kong Investment Corporation seeks to streamline fund selection as it prepares to deploy capital across key areas such as Web3 and B2B fintech.
The newly established $8 billion Hong Kong Investment Corporation picked an ex-HKMA Exchange Fund executive as its chief for a three-year term.
Hong Kong’s investment arm will give priority to investments in tech and advanced manufacturing after receiving over 100 investment proposals from venture capital funds and asset managers.