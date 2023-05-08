Asia's real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience against the fog of uncertainty, as investors increasingly pivot toward the living sector across Japan, South Korea, and other key markets.
Tag : hines
The Canadian pension giant's first direct Korean residential investment targets strategic Seoul locations amid evolving rental market dynamics.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's recent entry into Brisbane's BTR market underscores growing institutional investor confidence in Australia's nascent multi-family sector.
The CDPQ's real estate arm sees immense potential in Australia's nascent build-to-rent sector, citing strong fundamentals and its critical role in addressing housing shortages.
In this latest edition of our monthly Q&A, we quiz Hines' chief investment officer for Asia - a leading woman in alternatives - on real estate investing and beyond.
Experts highlight the growing divergence between Asian and Western real estate markets, driven by distinct economic cycles, demographic trends, and sector-specific opportunities.
A new landscape of opportunity is emerging across the region’s real estate markets, according to industry experts.
As Asia's population dynamics shift, the region's real estate market is poised for transformation, according to industry experts.
The warehousing and logistics sectors have undergone significant transformation driven by the rise of e-commerce, throwing up new and evolving opportunities for institutional investors.
In the still male-dominated universe of alternative asset investing, we spotlight the experiences and journeys of some exceptional women who have ascended to leadership roles and are ushering in more inclusive workplaces.
Cbus appoints new CIO; ART announces incoming retirement chief; Tishman Speyer hires in Korea; Schroders names Australia CEO; Hines gets Asia research head; and more.
HKMA Exchange Fund's first-quarter gains soar; KIC considers alternatives investing in Asia; NPS benchmarks $1bn to a bespoke real estate index; Temasek looks at investing in Indian jeweller; and more.