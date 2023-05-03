Australia is turning to foreign investors to succeed in its ambitions to become a renewable energy superpower. This comes as more institutions in the region make sustainable investments a priority.
The insurance giant's investment chief believes a $19 trillion funding gap in China’s energy transition could be covered by policy support, technology, innovation and reduced coal consumption.
Both domestic and foreign investors could use more knowledge sharing to improve mutual understanding of the energy transition in the world’s second-largest economy.