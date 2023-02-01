Following the rollout of its digital public pension system, Hong Kong's regulator plans to study Australia's 'value for money' framework to monitor retirement scheme returns.
Tag : empf
Smaller trustees within Hong Kong’s public pension scheme believe the eMPF reform will push them as well as fund managers for better investment performance and services.
AsianInvestor has identified 20 outstanding executives who are driving forward the region's pension industry. Today, we feature executives from Hong Kong's MPFA and India's HDFC Pension Management.
Hong Kong’s retirement fund industry has discussed streamlining the administration for managers and members since 2014. The eMPF platform planned for 2025 is set to resolve a major “pain point”.