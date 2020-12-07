PensionDanmark aims to build on direct allocations in the region, which include wind and solar projects in India, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan. It also invests via Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
Tag : denmark
PensionDanmark is stepping up pressure on Japan and South Korea to eliminate coal power by 2030, while taking a more lenient approach towards Asia's emerging markets who need more time to balance clean energy transition with their power needs.
The academics’ retirement fund – known for ditching its Chinese state-linked assets – plans to double its 6% allocation to climate investments amid an illiquid asset buildout.