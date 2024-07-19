AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : deepali khanna

Indira Vergis
We showcase the vice president of the Asia regional office at The Rockefeller Foundation and a member of AsianInvestor's Editorial Advisory Board. In a wide-ranging interview, Khanna talks about what motivates her and the most unconventional advice she ever received.
Editorial Board Spotlight: Candid Q&amp;A with Deepali Khanna