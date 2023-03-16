China's top leadership has, for the first time, stated the urgency to stabilise the struggling property sector, announcing a slew of monetary and fiscal measures to stimulate the economy. Long-term investors are weighing the implications.
Tag : chinese equities
As the property sector wanes, a bottom-up and selective strategy is crucial for alpha generation. Investors may also need to abandon expectations of a broad-based rescue plan.
Ping An Insurance's investment chief expects two US rate cuts this year, allowing China to follow suit — coupled with more fiscal stimulus on property and domestic consumption.
Are Hong Kong stocks finally bouncing back or is it just a bear market rally that will soon fade? Fund managers weigh the drivers and risks.
The insurer believes the Chinese market is bottoming out. It will also continue to add exposure to high-dividend stocks, which contributed to its positive return last year.
Hong Kong’s initial public offering (IPO) activities are expected to rebound from rock bottom. Chinese institutional investors are set to play a bigger role, while more Middle Eastern capitals might come in.
The National Social Security Fund added $17.8 billion in Chinese equities last year across the consumer and healthcare, real estate, automotive, industrial, resource, and infrastructure sectors.
After the initial bounce driven by Beijing’s policy announcements, the question now is whether there are more sustained game-changing forces for investors in the Chinese stock market, and where they are.
The Hong Kong-based family office anticipates the delta to turn positive for Chinese assets, and the market is primed for a rebound once economic stimulus kicks in.
Foreign investors are waiting for a clearer read on China’s macro and regulatory environment as well as its recovery path before re-entering its public and private markets.
The Chinese insurance giant is adding alternative investments in real assets to enhance portfolio resilience. It is optimistic about China’s $12.5 billion public REITs market, where it is both asset owner and investor.
After a challenging 2022, chief investment officer of one of China's largest life insurers says opportunities have returned to China's real estate and stock markets in 2023.