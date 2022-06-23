China Investment Corporation aims to strategically invest in AI to capitalise on the disruptive technology's growth potential, as China strives to gain an edge amid intensifying global competition.
Tag : china sovereign wealth fund
The sovereign wealth giant says it will prioritise employee retention.
For the $1.35 trillion alternative-heavy China Investment Corporation, it could be just a matter of time before it surpasses the world's largest sovereign wealth fund Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global.
Back in 2014, China Investment Corporation had started expanding offshore private equity exposure, while the American pension fund actively sought Asia-based partners.
Although more guidelines are in place, Chinese asset owners are awaiting clearer regulation on the “how” - including disclosure standards - of the country’s net zero transition.