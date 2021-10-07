The British investor whose book explains how he overcame initial setbacks when investing in China in the 1990s shares his lessons on navigating the world’s second-largest economy.
Tag : china investment
Singapore’s state-owned investment funds have the greatest exposure to China, with a collective allocation running into billions of dollars, despite geopolitical tensions and economic challenges.
After the initial bounce driven by Beijing’s policy announcements, the question now is whether there are more sustained game-changing forces for investors in the Chinese stock market, and where they are.
The Hong Kong-based family office anticipates the delta to turn positive for Chinese assets, and the market is primed for a rebound once economic stimulus kicks in.
After a challenging 2022, chief investment officer of one of China's largest life insurers says opportunities have returned to China's real estate and stock markets in 2023.
China’s shift in both Covid-19 and economic policies, including direction laid out in the December Central Economic Work Conference, has set the stage for investors as the country reopens.
After China’s yuan hits a 27-month low, should China watchers be more worried, or is there a calm after the storm?
The boycott of mortgage repayment by Chinese homebuyers has not only impacted the property sector but is also posing a threat to the macroeconomy and social stability of China.
Fund managers are keeping an eye on how the Chinese government will rule on easing monetary policy, ending Covid lockdowns, and its relationship with Russia, while at the same time “bottom-fishing” for good deals in the world’s second-largest economy.
The recent power outages have cast another shadow on the already cloudy Chinese market amid slowing growth and policy uncertainties.