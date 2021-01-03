The recent scandal involving Adani Group and Canadian pension fund CPDQ exposes flagging standards as investors rush for private markets across emerging markets in Asia.
Tag : bribery
Despite CDPQ's prompt dismissal of executives linked to Indian energy sector bribes, does this case expose wider oversight challenges for foreign investors in Asian markets?
The state pension fund is strengthening internal controls, but experts say more action is needed, such as raising pay for investment staff to make them less susceptible to graft.