Leading family office executives have weighed in on the state of private market fees and performance, as recent data reveals growing investor dissatisfaction with private equity and real estate strategies across Asia Pacific.
Asia Pacific investors eye new private equity opportunities while retreating from China amid challenging market conditions and poor performance in key sectors.
Energy transition investing and net-zero commitments are lower in the region, according to a global survey of asset owners and their representatives.
Despite the second-worst quarter for the regional property market in a decade, institutional investors continue to seek out Japan, beating China as the most favoured location.
As the sector grows, family offices are flocking to returns that can reach 12%, according to industry experts.
Two recent investor surveys reveal the growing appeal of value-added strategies in the region. Their appeal comes against the backdrop of waning interest in real estate by Asian institutional investors.
Despite increasing fund allocations beyond the Netherlands over the last two years, those to Asia have remained stable amid an overall investment strategy shift.
The country is taking the lead in Asia, even as difficulties finding accurate quantitative information continue to plague the sector.
A newly announced plan by UK pension funds to make allocations to global private equity markets could see funds allocated to Asia directly or indirectly, experts told AsianInvestor.
The only sector to register investor inflows in Q2 could be signalling a turnaround in Asia’s beleaguered property market.
The Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor supports the creation of detailed roadmaps for investors to achieve long-term emissions targets.
Rating providers have defended their efforts to collect meaningful ESG information in the face of criticism by asset owners.