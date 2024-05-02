With institutional investors and family offices placing greater emphasis on sustainable investments, investment managers are offering strategies that generate positive socio-economic outcomes alongside financial returns.
Family offices in Singapore, Hong Kong and India are leading the charge in joining AVPN, which aims to bring together investors to facilitate impact initiatives.
A Singapore-based family office offers the low-down on impact investing and philanthropy, both of which have a relatively notorious reputation for doing good without offering attractive returns.