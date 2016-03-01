There will be no newsletters during the Lunar New Year holidays of January 29, 30 and 31 in Hong Kong. We wish our readers a fantastic Year of the Snake.
Tag : asianinvestor
Amanda Lee has joined Haymarket Media as editor of AsianInvestor, bringing extensive China and financial markets expertise.
Elevated rates and recent regulations make private debt an attractive option for insurers seeking diversification and high returns, the senior executive said at the Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Insurers need to understand the nuanced relationship between private and public assets in portfolio construction, especially during times of crisis, the senior executive said at the Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Toby Yiu and Richard Newell are honoured at the annual State Street Institutional Press Awards. Ray Chan of sister publication FinanceAsia also wins a top award.
We have updated our article access and subscription criteria, to better meet the reading habits of today's investment professionals.
Exchange-traded funds will be the most popular way of allocating to Asia this year, while China's appeal is waning, finds the annual survey by AsianInvestor and Clifford Chance.
In our third and last 'thought for the day' from Mellody Hobson, president of US fund house Ariel Investments, she explains how diverse views can help deliver better results.
In our thought for the day, Mellody Hobson, diversity advocate and president of US fund house Ariel Investments, offers her thoughts on how to build diversity in an organisation.
In our thought for the day, Mellody Hobson, diversity advocate and president of US fund house Ariel Investments, explains how this phrase could help to change corporate thinking.
This month we highlight the power shift from global to local players in Asia's funds industry, profile the leading product selectors in Malaysia and rank the top 50 sharia fund managers in a special report on Islamic investing.
Did you know that 90% of US fund managers are white, yet firms with racial diversity are 35% more likely to have above-median returns? These are just two of many startling statistics.