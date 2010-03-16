The Hong Kong insurer is integrating climate risk analytics into investment decisions through a dual-pronged strategy focusing on both impact and financial materiality.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has created a portfolio analytics group for its fixed income division and hired a senior executive from Prudential Asia’s fund management arm to run it.
The Singapore sovereign wealth fund is understood to be working to integrate data science – a cutting-edge practice in the investment space – more closely into its processes.
As asset managers and owners tighten their grip on costs and self-indexing gains traction, index providers are working more with clients in areas such as ESG and risk analytics.
As investors analyse return drivers ever more closely, executives from BNP Paribas Asset Management, Eastspring and NTUC Income discuss their approach to performance and analytics.
AsianInvestor's webcast on data analytics reveals surprising attitudes and behaviour among our buy-side audience.
The investment consultancy looks to challenge rival Towers Watson in Malaysia by offering domestic equities and fixed-income fund performance data.
The US information and technology group boosts its focus on local Asian markets and sees China as offering the most potential, says newly relocated Eric Frank.