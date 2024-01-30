Pension Fund of Japanese Corporations (PFJC) and Canada’s CDPQ said they will keep an eye on private assets as they evaluate the implications of interest rates on market valuations.
The $40 billion Malaysian public pension fund will adjust its strategic asset allocation plan for 2025 to support local high-growth, high-value sectors under a government initiative.
The Singapore-based life insurer seeks managers who are able to outperform in distressed conditions, hoping the volatile market will help identify the standouts.
The Singapore-based life insurer is bullish on private credit when interest rates look poised to fall.
While semi-liquid private asset funds could boost transparency, institutional investors are advised to take a cautious approach due to the potential liquidity risks within these investment vehicles.
Tighter oversight in the US, UK, and Australia are set to improve private market investment disclosures more broadly.
With increasing exposure to opaque private markets, large asset owners in the region grapple with valuation and data consolidation across their investments.
Singapore and Dubai single-family investors discuss the potential pitfalls of co-investment strategies aimed at reducing fees.
Single-family offices in Singapore and Dubai say they don’t mind paying fees for good managers and sharing future profits, but the charges need to be justified explicitly.
A newly established association in Hong Kong plans to help Chinese alternatives managers raise capital offshore, defying the “Anything But China” global sentiment.
HSBC Life Hong Kong plans to deploy new capital into private equity and private credit investments over the next three years, its chief investment officer said.
Hong Kong's $514 billion government reserve fund stresses the importance of consistent deployment in the private equity market for long-term gains, after it recorded a 5.2% investment return in 2023.