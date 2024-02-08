There will be no newsletters during the Lunar New Year holidays of January 29, 30 and 31 in Hong Kong. We wish our readers a fantastic Year of the Snake.
From the Editor
Publication of our daily newsletter will be suspended for the holiday season from December 23, 2024 to January 3, 2025, inclusive. Our daily newsletters will resume from January 6, 2025.
Publication of the daily newsletter will resume on October 14.
October 1 is a public holiday in Hong Kong. Publication of the daily newsletter will resume on October 2.
There will be no publication of the daily newsletter on August 18. We wish our readers a happy mid-week break.
There will be no news updates on July 1, a public holiday in Hong Kong. We wish our readers a happy extended weekend break.
There will be no publication of the daily newsletter on June 10. We wish our readers a happy extended weekend break.
There will be no daily newsletter on May 15. Publication will resume on May 16. We wish our readers a peaceful mid-week break.
AsianInvestor is delighted to announce the launch of its Editorial Advisory Board. This initiative is directed at ensuring the team stays on top of the biggest issues shaping the asset owner industry.
Publication of the daily newsletter will resume on May 2.
There will no publication of the daily newsletter on March 29 and April 1. Publication will resume on April 2.
There will be no newsletters during the Lunar New Year holidays of February 12 and 13. We wish our readers a fantastic Year of the Dragon.