Continuing the development of its global banking and markets business in Asia, RBS hires Paul McWilliam to help develop its primary bond franchise.
Young appointed in move to bolster coverage for middle market clients, and as part of major push by Bank of America in the region.
Mike Joo and Ping Tan to co-head the bank's non-Japan Asia debt capital markets team.
The American investment bank has announced the hiring of Do Jin Kim and Byung Woo Cho with the aim of bolstering its Korean DCM business.
A stunning move for Merrill Lynch, as it fills a large hole in its DCM team.
Citigroup poaches Rafe Haneef from ABN AMRO to head its growing Asian Islamic banking operations, and makes Malaysia its Asian hub for the business.
Deutsche poaches Merrill's Sreenivasan Iyer to head its Southeast Asian debt capital markets and corporate coverage group.
ABN AMRO appoints Watmore to head its global emerging markets ABS team back in London after eight-years in Singapore.
Lehman appoints Yen in an effort to further strengthen its Asian investment banking franchise.
Romeo Uyan takes up new role as regional head of Asia credit products.
Barclays head of cross-border issuance heads across the street to JPMorgan.
Citigroup's India CCO and CIB head, Sanjay Nayar shares his views at the ADB meeting on why Indian companies are busy raising so much money.