Taiwan's largest pension fund manager will hire up to five external asset managers for a five-year term, with each managing $280 million.
Tracy Hu
China's National People's Congress (NPC) meeting last week failed to deliver the immediate fiscal stimulus that investors were expecting. So will such measures be forthcoming over the next 12 months?
CDPQ, PFJC and other investment industry experts weigh in on how they search for opportunities for diversification and returns even as global attention stays locked on the remarkable US elections outcome.
Pension Fund of Japanese Corporations (PFJC) and Canada’s CDPQ said they will keep an eye on private assets as they evaluate the implications of interest rates on market valuations.
The life insurer is the latest addition to companies to commit to the science-based targets initiative (SBTi) in Hong Kong, a standard that guides companies to set their emission reduction targets.
Efforts to jointly anchoring the investment fund represent another sign of the growing relationship between the Middle East and Hong Kong.
Institutional investors plan to raise their allocations to equities and private markets to capture opportunities even as they anticipate short-term noise around the US elections, a recent survey noted.
As markets await both the US election and China's National People's Congress meeting, analysts and investment managers assess the potential impact on Chinese policies and stocks.