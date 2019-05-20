AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Traditional approaches to market and reference data management can be expensive to implement and run, which means more firms are now looking at alternative ways to handle data. At the same time, clients want to avoid having to re-invent the wheel and would like to follow standard practices – which is where Data-as-a-Service comes into play.
Data-as-a-service: Enabling a radical shift in market and reference data management