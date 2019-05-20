Traditional approaches to market and reference data management can be expensive to implement and run, which means more firms are now looking at alternative ways to handle data. At the same time, clients want to avoid having to re-invent the wheel and would like to follow standard practices – which is where Data-as-a-Service comes into play.
COVID-19 has reinforced the urgency for asset owners to rethink how they effectively build portfolios and manage risks. The agility needed to react to sudden market changes while achieving optimal risk-adjusted returns is paramount today – and will be increasingly relevant amid the uncertainty of a post-pandemic world.