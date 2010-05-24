VIDEO: There’s also an illiquidity premium returning for alternative assets, so it’s a good time to look at alternatives, says Scott Kalb, Korea investment Corporation’s chief investment officer.
Reenita Malhotra
VIDEO: With concerns running high that further problems will surface, fixed-income investments have a purpose to serve, argues Scott Kalb, chief investment officer of Korea Investment Corporation.
VIDEO: If you've got 'dry powder', as do many sovereign wealth funds, then why not invest in alternatives, says Scott Kalb of Korea Investment Corporation.
VIDEO: Marc Faber, speaking at last week's Asian Investment Summit, explains why the United States can never tighten monetary policy again.