A missed payment on a Rmb500 million local government debt spooks investors. Now they're waiting anxiously to see what happens next.
Ray Chan
Appetite is growing for investments in the mainland shared office sector following WeWork's bold expansion in the country, amid rising demand for Asian real estate assets.
Despite the introduction of Bond Connect last year, Beijing still has hurdles to clear if it is to attract more meaningful international flows to its debt market.
Even given the prospect of a 20-year wait for a step-up, investors are ready to take the credit risk in one Hong Kong-listed leasing company. It reflects strong appetite for yield.
Structural market changes and the onset of Mifid II are driving a move to online bond trading, even in Asia.
The funds will target distressed assets in India and other Asian special situations and credit assets, says a source, amid rising demand for private debt.