Technology providers Omgeo and Yieldbroker tie-up to offer a new fixed-income processing platform for banks in Australia amid an investor flight to quality.
Nina Mehra
US-based multi-manager Russell Investments plans to capitalise on growing Asian demand for diversified portfolios.
Global agency broker BNY ConvergEx launches a new clearing service to help small- and medium-size pension funds with their transition management.
The bank opens hedge fund administration offices in Singapore and Dublin in a bid to win more market share in these challenging times.
Under a depository participant agreement, Citi will provide custody services to clients and broaden the Dubai Financial Market's institutional investor base.
HSBC Securities Services appoints Dan Massey to head business development across Southeast Asia for sub-custody and clearing as the bank continues to expand in the region.
Global agency broker BNY ConvergEx appoints Motaz Ibrahim as head of product sales for its transition management business in the Middle East.
BNY Mellon Asset Servicing wins a mandate to provide global custody services to Taiwan-based life insurance company Farglory Life.
The new office in Malaysia forms one of five RBC Dexia operational hubs worldwide.
The bank appoints Nico Torchetti as head of clearing for its domestic custody services in Asia-Pacific.
The bank now provides custody services to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates.
The US bank snaps up a custody mandate from OCBC Securities to provide services for its clients across 14 markets.