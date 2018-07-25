Insurers, pension funds and other regional investors are taking a pragmatic approach to investing, striving to add more risk, diversify and award mandates virtually.
Andrew Crooke
Insurers, pensions and other asset owners in Asia favour G3 bonds for tactical exposure but plan to avoid emerging market equities, finds AsianInvestor's quarterly survey.
Regional asset owners have a growing appetite for environmental, social and governance themes in their portfolios, according to initial responses to an exclusive industry survey.
The pessimism of many Asian high-profile insurers, pension funds and other institutions is reflected in their tactical allocation plans. As uncertainty rises, they lack clear convictions.
The latest survey of insurers, pension funds, endowments and other institutions shows mixed allocation plans for 2020, amid expectations of more macro and market uncertainties.
Nearly 40 pension plans, sovereign funds, insurers and endowments indicate their outlooks and asset preferences for the coming months. G3 bonds and private debt are looking popular.
In a new Quarterly Sentiment Indicator of asset owners, AsianInvestor gathered the views of 36 insurers about their investment outlook and strategy for the coming months.
Malaysia's new government can take several steps to improve the country's investment industry and appeal to foreign investors. AsianInvestor lists five it could prioritise.