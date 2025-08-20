AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Why Asian bonds stay steady when global markets tremble

Lucas Cacioli
Asian USD bonds have consistently shown lower volatility than global peers, a resilience supported by sovereign anchors, domestic investor bases, shorter duration profiles and growing intra‑regional linkages.
Why Asian bonds stay steady when global markets tremble

Asian USD bonds have often defied expectations by showing lower volatility than global investment grade peers, even during periods of turbulence.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.