What the Saudi SWF's new strategy means for Asian investors and corporates
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is shifting from rapid expansion to sustained value creation. Domestic allocation will rise, but global partnerships are still central to its roadmap.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has outlined a 2026–2030 strategy that it describes as a “natural evolution” from rapid expansion to sustained value creation and capital efficiency.
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