Weekly Digest: AustralianSuper exits WiseTech; GIC and Temasek back Novotech

Australia's largest super fund divests entire stake after board exodus at logistics software firm; GIC, Temasek and TPG fund Novotech's global expansion; Indonesia's Danantara SWF faces constitutional challenge; CPPIB and OTPP invest in Indian highways; and more.
TOP NEWS OF THE WEEK

