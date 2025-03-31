Weekly Digest: AustralianSuper exits WiseTech; GIC and Temasek back Novotech
Australia's largest super fund divests entire stake after board exodus at logistics software firm; GIC, Temasek and TPG fund Novotech's global expansion; Indonesia's Danantara SWF faces constitutional challenge; CPPIB and OTPP invest in Indian highways; and more.
TOP NEWS OF THE WEEK
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.