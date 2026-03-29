Uzbek SWF's transformation drives long-term value for 'national champions'
The Uzbekistan National Investment Fund's listing on the London Stock Exchange may be grabbing headlines, but the real work lies in a structural transformation of its underlying assets.
Uzbekistan National Investment Fund's exercise in corporate governance and operational efficiency is designed to transition "national champions" into world-class entities.
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