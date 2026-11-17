Housing's most important trend

The strongest investment themes are often the simplest. In housing today, the most important trend is the continued growth of rentership.

What makes this trend particularly compelling from an investment perspective is that the underlying drivers appear largely structural rather than cyclical. Demographic forces can play out over decades, not quarters. The growth of rentership is being supported by long-term changes in how Americans live, work, age and access housing.

As a result, housing demand may prove more durable than many investors appreciate.

Affordability is reshaping the housing landscape

The cost of homeownership has increased significantly over the past several years. At the same time, the supply of attainable housing for first-time homebuyers remains constrained. This imbalance has made it increasingly challenging for many households to transition from renting to ownership.

For investors, the implications extend far beyond conventional multifamily housing. A larger and longer-duration renter population can support demand across a broad range of living sectors, including student housing, build-to-rent communities, manufactured housing, age-restricted housing and senior housing.

The opportunity is no longer confined to a single housing segment. Instead, it spans an increasingly diverse housing ecosystem.

When short-term challenges obscure long-term fundamentals

Some of the most attractive investments emerge when near-term concerns overshadow long-term fundamentals. In housing today, demand drivers remain constructive despite recent market pressures. The mismatch between short-term sentiment and long-term fundamentals has created a market characterised by increasing dispersion and, potentially, attractive entry points.

The opportunity is not necessarily about making a broad call on housing as an asset class. Rather, it is about identifying those areas where durable demand intersects with improved valuations and less favorable investor sentiment.

Looking beyond multifamily

While multifamily remains an important segment, viewing housing as a single sector can create blind spots.

This broader perspective creates a larger opportunity set.

Student housing may be influenced by enrollment patterns and university-specific dynamics. Senior housing benefits from ageing demographics and growing longevity. Manufactured housing can offer affordability advantages. Age-restricted communities serve a unique and expanding segment of the population. Conventional multifamily remains tied to household formation and rental affordability.

Investors capable of evaluating housing through a wider lens will be better positioned to identify relative value opportunities as conditions evolve.

In a dispersed market, precision matters

Another defining characteristic of today’s market is growing dispersion.

The difference between top- and bottom-performing assets, operators and sectors has widened. Asset selection has become increasingly important, while broad sector exposure alone may be less effective in driving performance.

At the same time, the assumptions underlying real estate underwriting have evolved. Expectations for rent growth vary significantly across markets and housing types. Operating expenses continue to face pressure across many categories. The result is a greater need for disciplined underwriting, proprietary research, and asset-level analysis.

Success in housing investing increasingly depends on identifying the specific characteristics most likely to support durable earnings growth and resilient demand. This is not a rising tide environment. Precision matters.

Scale, breadth and selectivity

Principal identifies three capabilities that it believes differentiate its housing platform: scale, breadth and selectivity.

Scale creates access. Extensive relationships across operators, developers, lenders and capital providers can provide visibility into opportunities that may never become broadly marketed. Scale may also allow investors to maintain consistency across market cycles rather than reacting to short-term shifts in sentiment.

Breadth expands the opportunity set. A platform capable of investing across conventional multifamily, student housing, senior housing, age-restricted housing, manufactured housing and other living sectors can allocate capital based on relative value rather than being constrained to a single property type.

Selectivity may be the most critical advantage of all. Not every market, operator, or asset is positioned to benefit equally from housing’s favorable long-term demand trends. Rigorous research, analytical tools, and disciplined underwriting can help identify the characteristics most likely to support sustainable NOI growth and long-term value creation.

Together, these capabilities are intended to help investors navigate a market where opportunity exists, but where outcomes may increasingly depend on careful asset selection.

Investment implications

Housing is being shaped by a powerful combination of long-term demand and near-term opportunity.

Demographic trends, affordability challenges and changing housing preferences continue to expand the renter population and support demand across a broad range of living sectors. At the same time, recent market dislocations have created valuation opportunities in areas where long-term fundamentals remain constructive.

For investors, the opportunity is not simply about increasing exposure to housing. It is about identifying where secular demand drivers and attractive valuations converge. Selectivity may prove more important than ever.

The next chapter in housing investing

The rise of rentership is more than a demographic trend. It represents a fundamental shift in the US housing landscape.

While market dislocations have introduced near-term uncertainty, they have also created opportunities for investors who can look beyond current headlines and focus on long-term fundamentals.

For those willing to take that view, housing may be entering one of its more compelling investment windows in recent years.



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