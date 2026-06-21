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Semi-liquid stress fails to deter institutional private credit inflows

Allocators are sharpening due diligence and tightening manager selection to better insulate portfolios.
Semi-liquid stress fails to deter institutional private credit inflows

The retail-driven volatility in private credit has not slowed institutional momentum for traditional structures.

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