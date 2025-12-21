Season’s greetings from AsianInvestor

AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

The Editors
The AsianInvestor team wishes all our readers a joyful holiday season and a prosperous New Year!
As AsianInvestor takes a break for Christmas and New Year, our daily newsletter will be suspended from December 22, 2025 to January 2, 2026, inclusive. Publication will resume on January 5, 2026.
 
Our Hong Kong office will be closed from December 25, 2025 to January 1, 2026 for Christmas and New Year.
 
The editorial team will be operating at reduced capacity on January 2, 2026.

We sincerely thank all our readers for your support throughout 2025 and look forward to engaging with you in 2026.

