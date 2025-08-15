AsianInvesterAsianInvester

People Moves: Cbus hires head of strategy and performance

Cbus hires for newly created strategy role; Fund SA names new deputy CIO; Legalsuper appoints news CRO; NGS reshuffles exec team; and more.
People Moves: Cbus hires head of strategy and performance

CBUS CREATES HEAD OF STRATEGY AND PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.