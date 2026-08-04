Passive strategies rule on the ASX
It has been a disappointing few years for alpha strategies on the ASX. With the market dominated by large superannuation funds increasingly favouring passive investment, what does this mean for active management?
The superannuation industry in Australia owns about a quarter of all ASX-listed equities and that figure is forecast to increase in coming years, according to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).
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